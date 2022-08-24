SportingAlert.com
In Featured

How to watch Week 3 NFL preseason fixtures? TV channels, times – Aug. 25-28

2 Mins Read
NFL College Football Watch Live Wild-Card

The 2022 NFL preseason schedule continues this week with another quality schedule as the Week 3 fixtures run from 25-28 August. The action will begin on Thursday and will feature a top-class clash that will see two possible title contenders going head-to-head in what should be a very lively exhibition.

Kick-off on Thursday Night preseason football will be at 8:00 pm ET with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium. Live coverage will be on the NFL Network and you can follow all the action live here also.

Also on Thursday night, the Houston Texans will host the San Francisco 47ers at 8:15 pm ET, live on Amazon PRIME VIDEO.

Elsewhere, four games are slated for Friday (26), including the Dallas Cowboys vs Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, while eight games are scheduled for Saturday (27) and two on Sunday (28).

Week 3 NFL Preseason Schedule – 25-28 August

Thursday, August 25, 2022
MATCHUPTIMETVLOCATION / WEATHER
Green Bay@ Kansas City8:00 PMNFL NETGEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO
San Francisco@ Houston8:15 PMPRIME VIDEONRG Stadium, Houston, TX
Friday, August 26, 2022
MATCHUPTIMETVLOCATION / WEATHER
Buffalo@ Carolina7:00 PMBank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
Seattle@ Dallas8:00 PMNFL NETAT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
Los Angeles@ New Orleans8:00 PMCaesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA
New England@ Las Vegas8:15 PMAllegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
Saturday, August 27, 2022
MATCHUPTIMETVLOCATION / WEATHER
Jacksonville@ Atlanta3:00 PMNFL NETMercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Los Angeles@ Cincinnati6:00 PMNFL NETPaycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH
Chicago@ Cleveland7:00 PMFirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH
Arizona@ Tennessee7:00 PMNissan Stadium, Nashville, TN
Philadelphia@ Miami7:00 PMHard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
Washington@ Baltimore7:00 PMM&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD
Tampa Bay@ Indianapolis7:30 PMLucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Minnesota@ Denver9:00 PMNFL NETEmpower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO
Sunday, August 28, 2022
MATCHUPTIMETVLOCATION / WEATHER
New York@ New York1:00 PMNFL NETMetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
Detroit@ Pittsburgh4:30 PMCBSAcrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA
Author

Adam Fratzke, a lover of sports and enjoys playing competitively or just for fun. Fratzke is a former collegiate cross country, who also plays basketball, soccer and football. Great to work alongside.

Related Posts

Write A Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.