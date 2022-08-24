How to watch Week 3 NFL preseason fixtures? TV channels, times – Aug. 25-28

The 2022 NFL preseason schedule continues this week with another quality schedule as the Week 3 fixtures run from 25-28 August. The action will begin on Thursday and will feature a top-class clash that will see two possible title contenders going head-to-head in what should be a very lively exhibition.

Kick-off on Thursday Night preseason football will be at 8:00 pm ET with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium. Live coverage will be on the NFL Network and you can follow all the action live here also.

Also on Thursday night, the Houston Texans will host the San Francisco 47ers at 8:15 pm ET, live on Amazon PRIME VIDEO.

Elsewhere, four games are slated for Friday (26), including the Dallas Cowboys vs Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, while eight games are scheduled for Saturday (27) and two on Sunday (28).

Week 3 NFL Preseason Schedule – 25-28 August

Thursday, August 25, 2022 MATCHUP TIME TV LOCATION / WEATHER Green Bay @ Kansas City 8:00 PM NFL NET GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO San Francisco @ Houston 8:15 PM PRIME VIDEO NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Friday, August 26, 2022 MATCHUP TIME TV LOCATION / WEATHER Buffalo @ Carolina 7:00 PM Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC Seattle @ Dallas 8:00 PM NFL NET AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX Los Angeles @ New Orleans 8:00 PM Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA New England @ Las Vegas 8:15 PM Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Saturday, August 27, 2022 MATCHUP TIME TV LOCATION / WEATHER Jacksonville @ Atlanta 3:00 PM NFL NET Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA Los Angeles @ Cincinnati 6:00 PM NFL NET Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH Chicago @ Cleveland 7:00 PM FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH Arizona @ Tennessee 7:00 PM Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN Philadelphia @ Miami 7:00 PM Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL Washington @ Baltimore 7:00 PM M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD Tampa Bay @ Indianapolis 7:30 PM Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN Minnesota @ Denver 9:00 PM NFL NET Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO