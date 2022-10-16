How to watch West Indies vs Scotland? – ICC T20 World Cup Group B

HOBART, Australia —— The 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup continues on Monday (17) with two-time winners West Indies taking on Scotland at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The first match of Group B will see the new-look Caribbean side aiming to start its tournament schedule with a victory and you can watch all the live streaming coverage in the United States on Willow TV via Sling TV or ESPN Plus. Click Here For Direct Streaming Link.

The first ball is set to bowl off at 12:00 am ET Monday morning. You can also follow the live ball-by-ball updates and scores on the ICC official website at https://www.t20worldcup.com. For those in the Caribbean, you can Watch live on @ESPN_Caribbean.

Group B coverage will begin on Day 2 after an exciting start in Group A over the weekend, which saw Namibia shocking former champion Sri Lanka and The Netherlands fending off UAE in the opening games on Sunday.

West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran will lead a side that is lacking international experience, but he will be hoping the likes of Rovman Powell, Brandon King, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, and Obed McCoy, Sheldon Cottrell –who are all expected to feature in the first game –can give the former champion an encouraging winning start at the tournament.

Both Scotland and the West Indies enter this game on less than-ideal form in their respective last five games, as between the two nations, there is only one win in 10 games combined.

The West Indies comes in with a two-game losing streak and has lost four of the last five internationals, while Scotland has dropped all five of the previous international games coming into this tournament.

Scotland will look to skipper Richie Berrington and bowlers Josh Davey and Brad Wheal to carry the heavy load against a West Indies team that has looked shaky with both bat and bowl in recent fixtures.

ICC Probably Starting Teams

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington (c), Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Chris Greaves, Chris Sole, Josh Davey, Brad Wheal

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Yannic Cariah, Obed McCoy, Sheldon Cottrell.

PHOTO: West Indies T20 captain Nicholas Pooran and his team during a game. Photo by Windies Cricket