How to watch West United vs Fulham? Live results, starting lineups, team news

A late fitness test has ruled striker Aleksandar Mitrovic out of Fulham’s Premier League game today here at London Stadium against home side West Ham United. Fans in the United States can watch live coverage on CNBC, with Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, NBC Sports App, and nbcsports.com also providing live broadcast.

Mitrovic misses today’s game after he was forced off the field at Craven Cottage last Saturday, after just 37 minutes before he was substituted. It seems as though he aggravated the foot injury while he was on international duty, which led manager Marco Silva to make adjustments for this trip to West Ham.

His absence is one of the four changes made by Silva today while Antonee Robinson has returned from injury and Palhinha comes back into the starting lineup after missing out last time due to suspension. Neeskens Kebano and Carlos Vinicius have also been handed starts.

The fans will be hoping that Vinicius will step up today in the absence of Mitrovic.

Interestingly, Harry Wilson, who has been inactive competitively this season in the Premier League, is back on the bench for Fulham after recovering from his knee injury. Let’s see if he plays a part in this fixture.

Meanwhile, West Ham United have made the one change to the side from their last Premier League win against Wolves as the injured Maxwel Cornet is replaced by Pablo Fornals in the starting lineup.

Ben Johnson is fit again back and starts on the bench.

West Ham team news

Team to play Fulham: Fabianksi, Dawson, Kehrer, Cresswell, Zouma, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Paqueta, Fornals, Scamacca. Subs: Areola, Johnson, Coufal, Antonio, Lanzini, Downes, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Emerson

Fulham team news

Team to play West Ham: Leno, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson, Palhinha, Reed, Kebano, Pereira, De Cordova-Reid, James, Vinicius. Subs: Rodák, Duffy, Wilson, Cairney, Onomah, Mbabu, Diop, Bernard-Harris, Godo