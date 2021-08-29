How to watch Wolves vs Manchester United live!

Manchester United have handed a starting debut to summer signing Raphael Varane, while fellow new recruit Jadon Sancho makes his first start for the club today against Wolves in the Premier League at Molineux.
Varane comes into the starting team to partner Harry Maguire at centre-back, with Victor Lindelof making way, while Sancho is handed a full debut for the Reds after a pair of appearances off the bench in the previous two games.
“Yeah they’re ready,” United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær said of the new boys. “They’ve worked hard. Of course, Raphael’s not had any games or minutes yet.
“Jadon has had a few minutes. He started the game against Burnley behind closed doors. He’s had a few substitute appearances so they should be ready. They’re eager to get going and they’ve deserved their start now.”
Anthony Martial makes way along with Nemanja Matic with Solskjær recalling Daniel James into the starting team. With James returning, where does Paul Pogba plays today?
Mason Greenwood, who scored the equaliser for Manchester United in the 1-1 draw at Southampton last week, will once again lead the line at Molineux after playing on the left-hand side against the Saints to accommodate the starting place of Martial.
Edinson Cavani is also fit and he returns to the bench.
Wolves, meanwhile, are unchanged from the starting XI that was narrowly defeated 1-0 by Tottenham last week.
Manchester United team to play Wolves: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, Fernandes, Pogba, Sancho, James, Greenwood. Subs: Heaton, Mata, Lingard, Dalot, Van de Beek, Matic, Lindelof, Cavani, Martial
Wolves team to play Manchester United: Sa, Semedo, Coady, Kilman, Marcal, Moutinho, Saiss, Neves, Trincao, Jimenez, Traore. Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Dendoncker, Cundle, Gibbs-White, Silva, Podence, Boly