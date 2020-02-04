February 4, 2020
Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City Chiefs
How Watch, Follow Super Bowl LIV Online, Channels -Chiefs vs. 49ers

MIAMI, FL, Sporting Alert — Watch live streaming coverage of Super Bowl LIV game between San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs on FOX and Foxsportsgo.com on Sunday.

San Francisco is seeking to win its 6th Super Bowl title, while Kansas City seeking its first Super Bowl in 50 years. Live coverage of this game is also available at this link | Watch the Super Bowl LIVE

A victory on Sunday night for the 49ers would see them going equal with the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers for most Super Bowl title all-time.

Kansas City has been listed as the slight favorites for this encounter with coach Andy Reid looking to break his dismal run without a Super Bowl trophy.

The experienced Reid, according to ESPN Stats and Information, has “221 career wins as a head coach including playoffs, 6th most all-time”, which is the “most wins without a championship in NFL history.”

At the other end, Elias Sports has revealed that 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan could become the 3rd-youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl.

Shanahan, who is 40 years and 50 days old today would sit behind Mike Tomlin (36-323) and Jon Gruden (39-162) on that list.

He would be just ahead of John Madden (40-274).

