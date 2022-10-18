How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers tonight?

The Golden State Warriors will host the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2022 NBA season opener at the Chase Center tonight (18) and you can watch all broadcast and online streaming coverage on TNT.

The Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers matchup in San Francisco on Tuesday night will begin at 10:00 PM ET and the coverage on TNT will be available by Clicking Here. LINE: Warriors -6; over/under is 227.

Golden State won three of the five warmup games, including the last two against the Washington Wizards. When the Warriors and Los Angeles last two teams met in preseason on October 9, the Lakers picked up a close 124-121 victory, also at the Chase Center. Read More: How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics? TV channel, live stream and game time

However, Golden State starts as the team to beat in tonight’s game.

The Warriors were 33-19 in Western Conference league play and finished with a 31-10 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Warriors gave up 105.5 points per game while scoring 111 on offense with 27.1 assists and 45.5 rebounds last season.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles ended the last campaign with a 33-49 overall record and 18-34 in Western Conference league play. The LeBron James-led side was also disappointing in the divison after going 3-13 in Pacific Division action during the last campaign.

The Lakers, who was eliminated from the playoffs last season, averaged 24.0 assists per game on 41.6 made field goals last season.

In the season opener between these two teams last season, Golden State secured a 121-114 victory with Steph Curry scoring 21 points and 10 assists in the win.

James (34pts) and Anthony Davis (33pts) combined to score 67 of Lakers points with both also pulling down 11 rebounds apiece.

No other Los Angles player scored in double figures in the opening game last season.