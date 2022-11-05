How to watch Manchester City vs Fulham on Nov. 5? Predicted starting XI

MANCHESTER —— Erling Haaland returned to training recently after missing two matches with a foot problem, but the star forward will have a fitness test before Manchester City entertain Fulham in the English Premier at Etihad Stadium on Saturday (5).
Where To Watch Manchester City vs Fulham?
What: Premier League – Manchester City vs Fulham
When: SAT 05 NOV 2022 @ 11:00 am ET
Where: Etihad Stadium
Watch Live: USA Network, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com
Prediction: 3-0
Haaland was forced to sit the last two games with a problem but has already scored 17 Premier League goals for Manchester City this season. The Norway striker is back in training and could feature against Fulham, but manager Pep Guardiola will rush his main back.
Haaland got injured last week in a Champions League game and he sat out last weekend’s win over Leicester City, plus the midweek victory over Seville in Europe. So, will he or won’t he play today?
Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker both due to injuries for Manchester City.
Meanwhile, In-form Fulham winger Neeskens Kebano faces a lengthy absence after suffering a ruptured Achilles during training. Manor Solomon is also out because of injury, while Bobby De Cordova-Reid is suspended for accumulating five bookings. Layvin Kurzawa could be involved today after overcoming a calf injury.
Fulham enter this game unbeaten in their past four league fixtures with two wins and two draws, but Marco Silva’s side could be overwhelmed today by a Manchester City team that is looking to return to the top of the Premier League standings before current leaders Arsenal kick off on Sunday against Chelsea.
Manchester City have won 12 consecutive matches against Fulham in all competitions and are also unbeaten in 18 since a 3-1 home league defeat in April 2009.
INJURIES: Fulham: Layvin Kurzawa Doubtful, Manor Solomon Out, Bobby De Cordova-Reid Out
Manchester City: Kalvin Phillips Out, Kyle Walker Out, Erling Haaland Doubtful
MANCHESTER CITY vs FULHAM PREDICTED STARTING XI
MANCHESTER CITY – 4-3-3: Ederson; Cancelo, Laporte, Dias, Stones; Silva, Rodri, Bruyne; Grealish, Foden, Haaland
FULHAM – 4-2-3-1: Leno; Robinson, Ream, Diop, Tete; Palhinha, Reed, Willian; Pereira, Kebano; Mitrovic