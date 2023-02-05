How watch Spezia vs Napoli in USA and Canada? – Who are starting today?

The Italian Serie A continue this Sunday with an early kick-off between Spezia and Napoli. The league leaders have been in spaking form all season and they promise to continue to be no different at the Stadio Alberto Picco in La Spezia, Italy.

Let’s take a closer look at the starting lineups, formations, and team standings of both teams.

With Napoli leading the Serie A with 53 points after 20 games and Spezia sitting 17th with 18 points, one can already predict which way this match will end.

In fact, I am almost certain that the home side which has a -15 goal difference entering this game, will concede atleast two goals today. Napoli beat Roma 2-1 in their last outing and have won four of the last five league games.

Team Standings

As previously mentioned, Napoli are the current leaders of the Serie A with 53 points after 20 games. Their impressive form has seen them go 13 points clear of second-placed Inter Milan and another win today would see that advantage become greater.

On the other hand, Spezia are 17th in the league and are struggling with 18 points. They have lost 10 games already overall this season and have won just once in the last five outings.

Today, Spezia will be looking to make the most of their home advantage and claim all three points against a Napoli that many have found difficult to contain.

Lineups and Formations

Napoli Lineup

The Napoli lineup will feature a 4-3-3 formation with Alex Meret in goal, supported by a back four of Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Min-jae Kim, and Mário Rui. The midfield will consist of Frank Anguissa, Stanislav Lobotka, and Piotr Zieliński, while Hirving Lozano, Victor Osimhen, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will lead the attack.

Spezia Lineup

Spezia, on the other hand, will line up with a 3-5-2 formation, with Bartłomiej Drągowski in goal. Ethan Ampadu, Mattia Caldara, Dimitris Nikolaou, and Kelvin Amian will form the back three, while Salvatore Esposito, Mehdi Bourabia, Kevin Agudelo, and Arkadiusz Reca will play in the midfield. Daniele Verde and Eldor Shomurodov will lead the attack.

Warm-Up Incident

Prior to the match, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen accidentally struck a Spezia fan with a shot during the warm-up. In good faith, Osimhen went over to apologize for the incident.

Meanwhile, Spezia reported that head coach Luca Gotti has been forced to sit out this encounter with Napoli after he underwent an operation on his hip during the week.

Where to Watch?

If you’re looking to catch the action live, the game will be available to watch on Paramount+ in the USA, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, and the BT Sport App in the UK, and on TLN, VIVA, and fuboTV Canada in Canada. In Australia, the game can be watched on beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports, and beIN SPORTS 2.