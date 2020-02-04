Ighalo Ready To Prove Critics Wrong After Making Manchester United Loan Move

MANCHESTER, Sporting Alert – Odion Ighalo is hoping to prove his critics wrong as he speaks for the first time since arriving in England, following his deadline-day move to Manchester United.

Ighalo completed a loan move until the end of the season on deadline day after Manchester United went into the market to find a cover for injured striker Marcus Rashford.

Several pundits criticized the move by the Old Trafford giants, but Ighalo is paying no attention to the negative comments, stating that “it’s a dream come true” to the play for Manchester United.

“It’s been crazy. Obviously, I am happy to be in Manchester and this is a great opportunity for me,” Ighalo was quoted as telling Sky Sports News.

“And I’m grateful to God, my agent and the coach that gave me this opportunity to be here.

“I’m happy to be here to work hard with the team and finish very well this season.

“It’s a dream come true because since I was a kid I have always dreamed about Man United, but this is reality now.”

Ighalo previously played in the English Premier for Watford.

The 30-year-old featured for Watford for three years and he scored 17 league goals with six assists before his move to China in 2017.

“Today I will just chill because I have travelled from Shanghai to Manchester,” Ighalo said on Sunday. “Today (the plan) is just to rest and tomorrow we start to work,” he added.