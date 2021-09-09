Inactive players: Buccaneers v Cowboys and how to watch live stream

The following are the inactive players for the NFL 2021-22 season opener between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys at the Raymond James Stadium on Thursday, September 9. Live streaming coverage of tonight’s game will be available on NBC and NBCSports.com, starting at 8:20 p.m. ET. Fan can also listen live audio and radio coverage on NFL Game Pass, Westwood One, SiriusXM, TuneIn.

Among the players who are inactive tonight for the Dallas Cowboys are quarterback Will Grier, along with receiver Noah Brown, and safety players Israel Mukuamu and Malik Hooker.

Meanwhile, the defending Super Bowl champions have placed quarterback Kyle Trask on the inactive list for tonight’s game, with receiver Jaelon Darden, running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn and safety players Jordan Whitehead and Chris Cooper also not suiting up tonight.

Will Tom Brady lead the Buccaneers will a winning start to the 2021-22 season or will Dak Prescott, who is playing his first game since Week 5 last season when he suffered a season-ending injury?

Dallas Cowboys

QB Will Grier

S Malik Hooker

S Israel Mukuamu

DE Azur Kamara

LB Luke Gifford

DE Chauncey Golston

WR Noah Brown

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WR Jaelon Darden

QB Kyle Trask

RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn

S Jordan Whitehead

S Chris Cooper

G Nick Leverett

DL Khalil Davis