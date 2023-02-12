Inactive players: Chiefs vs Eagles; How to watch Super Bowl LVII

The Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will be held on Sunday, Feb. 12, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ and the following are inactive players for the game tonight.

With the Eagles listed as 1.5-point favorites and the Over/Under at 51.5, fans are eager to see how the game will unfold. The game will be broadcast live on FOX, starting at 6:30 PM.

Kansas City Chiefs: Clyde Edwards-Helaire Out

Kansas City Chiefs fans were disappointed to learn that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will not be playing in Sunday’s Super Bowl. Edwards-Helaire has been out of action since suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 11 of the regular season.

Although he was activated from the injured reserve on Monday, it seems that the 23-year-old tailback has not fully recovered and will be a healthy scratch for the championship game.

In his place, Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon will carry the load, with support expected to come from Ronald Jones. With these three players in the mix, the Chiefs’ offense will be in good hands and will still have a strong presence on the ground against an Eagles defense that is very highly rated.

Philadelphia Eagles: Ian Book Among Inactive Players

The Philadelphia Eagles will also have some players sitting out for Sunday’s Super Bowl. One of these players is quarterback Ian Book, who will not be available for the championship game.

Meanwhile, according to ESPN Stats & Info, today’s starting quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs and the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, have a combined age of 51 years, 337 days today on Super Bowl Sunday. This surpasses Joe Montana and Dan Marino in Super Bowl XIX as the youngest Super Bowl QB matchup all-time.

Additional Inactives for Kansas City Chiefs:

TE Blake Bell

QB Shane Buechele

DE Malik Herring

DE Joshua Kaindoh

OG Darian Kinnard

C Austin Reiter

Philadelphia Eagles Inactive Players

QB Ian Book [3]

RB Trey Sermon [3]

WR Greg Ward

LB Kyron Johnson [3]

CB Josiah Scott [3]

S Anthony Harris [3]

P Brett Kern