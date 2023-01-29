Inactive Players: San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles

NEW YORK — The following are the inactive players for today’s NFL NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers vs the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Live TV coverage of this game is available on FOX Network and you fellow live stats and box score updates here: GAMECAST | BOX SCORE | PLAY-BY-PLAY

Today’s National Football League Inactive Report is below:

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, as expected, is among the inactive players today for San Francisco as he continues to recover from a foot injury. Garoppolo is hoping that the Niners can get past the Eagles as he’s still targeting a return this season and hopes that there is a possibility of return for the Super Bowl, The Athletic reports.

Also inactive today for the 49ers are running backs Elijah Mitchell, and Tyrion Davis-Price.

Meanwhile, the 49ers were dealt a massive blew in their push for the Super Bowl after backup quarterback Brock Purdy was forced to leave the game with an apparent elbow injury. He was replaced by Josh Johnson.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

SAN FRANCISCO: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, RB Elijah Mitchell, RB Tyrion Davis-Price, TE Ross Dwelley, DL Drake Jackson, OL Nick Zakelj, CB Ambry Thomas.

PHILADELPHIA: TBA.