Posted inCollege Basketball News

Indiana avoids scare from Florida Gulf Coast to open season

FLM Direct-Baller by FLM Direct-Baller0
indiana-avoids-scare-from-florida-gulf-coast-to-open-season

Trey Galloway scored 16 points on 7-for-9 shooting, and Indiana escaped with a 69-63 win over visiting Florida Gulf Coast in the season opener for both teams Tuesday night in Bloomington, Ind.

Kel’el Ware, a transfer from Oregon, contributed a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds in his debut for Indiana (1-0). Malik Reneau finished with 15 points.

Zach Anderson led Florida Gulf Coast with 19 points on 7-for-13 shooting. Dallion Johnson contributed 17 points off the bench.

Florida Gulf Coast (0-1) trailed by 10 points with 1:28 remaining but went on an 8-0 run to slice the deficit to 65-63 with 35 seconds to go, with two 3-pointers from Anderson in that stretch. Indiana held on as Xavier Johnson made three free throws in the closing seconds and Ware added one more.

The Hoosiers maintained a narrow lead for the first six-plus minutes of the second half.

Florida Gulf Coast evened the score at 40-40 on a 3-pointer by Anderson with 13:52 remaining. Rahmir Barno earned an assist on the play.

By the under-12-minute timeout, the Eagles nudged ahead to a 45-42 lead. Dallion Johnson drained a 3-pointer to put Florida Gulf Coast ahead by one point, and Cyrus Largie made a driving layup on the next possession to increase the lead to three.

Coming out of the timeout, Dallion Johnson hit another 3-pointer off an assist from Barno. That marked his fifth 3-pointer of the game and increased Florida Gulf Coast’s lead to 48-42.

Indiana responded with a 14-0 run to seize a 56-48 lead.

Each basket prompted the home crowd to cheer louder as the Hoosiers put the pressure on the Eagles. A 3-pointer by Xavier Johnson made it 10 straight points for Indiana and prompted Florida Gulf Coast to call a timeout as they trailed 52-48.

After the timeout, Indiana kept rolling. Ware made a jump shot, and Reneau made a pair of free throws on the next possession to put the Hoosiers on top by eight.

Dallion Johnson made a baseline jump shot to cut the deficit to 56-50 and snap a 5:02 scoring drought.

Indiana led 28-26 at the half.

–Field Level Media

Field Level Media was founded by sports media executives with more than 40 years of combined experience working with the most influential media companies in the industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.