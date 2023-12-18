indiana-brushes-off-missed-opportunity,-takes-on-morehead-state

Trey Galloway had the best game of his career Saturday, but he needed to make one more shot.

Galloway's career-high 28 points weren't quite good enough for Indiana to beat No. 2 Kansas as his potential go-ahead 3-pointer in the last minute went begging in a 75-71 loss.

He and the Hoosiers will try to return to the win column against Morehead State Tuesday night in Bloomington, Ind.

Galloway canned 12 of 17 shots from the field, consistently getting to the bucket while mixing in a pair of 3s, including one that got Indiana (7-3) within 71-69. But the 3-pointer he most wanted to hit banged off the back rim and the Jayhawks made clinching free throws right after that.

"I thought it was good," Galloway said. "Not all shots fall. Next opportunity I get, I'm going to shoot it again and make sure I make it. I gotta keep trusting my work because I work hard for this. I know I'm going to be able to make shots."

Oregon transfer Kel'el Ware, a 7-foot center who grabbed 15 rebounds against Kansas, is the team's leading scorer at 16.1 ppg on 56.3 percent field goal shooting. Malik Reneau adds 14.6 ppg.

Morehead State (8-3) is coming off a 102-33 pasting of NAIA member St. Mary-Of-The-Woods, putting five players in double figures. Riley Minix enjoyed his fourth double-double with 24 points, 18 in the first half, and 11 rebounds.

Kalil Thomas added 19 points and Drew Thelwell dished out a career-high 13 assists, three shy of the school record. In winning their sixth straight game, the Eagles earned a 69-27 advantage on the boards, grabbing 25 offensive rebounds.

Minix leads four players in double figures for Morehead State at 17.5 ppg while also averaging 8.5 rebounds. Jordan Lathon adds 12.5 ppg and Thelwell scores 11.8 to go along with 5.0 assists. Thomas chips in 11.5 ppg.

The Eagles' losses have all been to power-conference programs -- Alabama, Purdue and Penn State.

--Field Level Media

