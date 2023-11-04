indiana-ends-skid-with-victory-over-wisconsin

Brendan Sorsby threw for one touchdown and rushed for another, and host Indiana held on for a 20-14 win over Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon in Bloomington, Ind.

Sorsby completed 19 of 31 passes for 186 yards and a score for Indiana (3-6, 1-5), which snapped a four-game losing streak. Donaven McCulley had five catches for 67 yards and a touchdown.

Braedyn Locke completed 21 of 41 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns for Wisconsin (5-4, 3-3). Bryson Green and Will Pauling had one touchdown reception apiece.

Indiana knocked off Wisconsin for the second time in a row, including a victory in the previous meeting in 2020. The Badgers lead the all-time series 41-20-2.

The Badgers got the ball at their own 25-yard line with 1:10 remaining and down by six points. Locke completed one first-down pass in the series but Wisconsin fumbled the ball on a desperation play as time expired.

Indiana opened the scoring with a touchdown on its first possession. Sorsby decided to keep the ball on an option play and scored on an 8-yard run.

The Hoosiers increased their lead to 10-0 on a 27-yard field goal by Chris Freeman midway through the second quarter.

Wisconsin pulled within 10-7 with 4:11 to go in the second quarter. Locke zipped a short pass across the middle to Green, who weaved through defenders and found green space down the left sideline as he raced for a 54-yard touchdown.

Indiana responded on the next possession to grab a 17-7 lead at the half. McCulley made a spectacular, one-handed catch along the left side of the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown.

The Badgers cut the deficit to 17-14 on their first drive of the second half. Pauling hauled in an 18-yard pass for his team-high third receiving touchdown of the season.

A 50-yard field goal by Freeman increased Indiana’s advantage to 20-14 with 1:10 to play.

–Field Level Media