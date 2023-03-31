indiana-g-jalen-hood-schifino-declares-for-nba-draft

Indiana freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino told ESPN on Friday that he will forgo his remaining college eligibility and enter the 2023 NBA Draft.

“For me, the time is now. This has been a dream of mine since I was a little boy,” said the 6-foot-6 guard, who is a projected lottery pick.

Hood-Schifino averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 32 games (all starts) en route to earning Big Ten Conference freshman of the year and second-team All-Big Ten honors.

“My freshman season was nothing short of amazing,” he said. “My coaches kept their word by having the ultimate trust in me as a freshman. We didn’t win a national championship, but overall the season was successful and experiencing March Madness was a surreal moment.”

Hood-Schifino shot 41.7 percent from the floor — including 33.3 percent from 3-point range — for the Hoosiers (23-12, 12-8 Big Ten).

