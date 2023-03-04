College Basketball News

Indiana G Xavier Johnson (foot) out for season, will seek medical waiver

March 4, 2023
    Senior point guard Xavier Johnson will not return to No. 15 Indiana this season, the school announced Saturday.

    Johnson last played Dec. 17 against Kansas and sustained a broken foot, subsequently undergoing surgery. He was averaging 9.9 points and a team-high 4.9 assists in the first 11 games of the season.

    “After consulting with my family, coaches and medical staff, I’ve decided to rest for the remainder of the season and will not be returning to competition,” Johnson said in a school-issued statement. “After healing my foot, my focus will be to pursue a medical hardship waiver and return to playing for the Hoosiers next season.”

    In the 2021-22 season, Johnson averaged 12.1 points and 5.1 per game. He was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection.

    He spent his first three seasons at Pitt.

    –Field Level Media

