Indiana Pacers beat Brooklyn Nets, 125-116; free video, stats and recap

NEW YORK —— The Brooklyn Nets have lost again. On Saturday night (29) the Nets were handed their fourth successive defeat after falling 125-116 to the Indiana Pacers. The latest results, free video highlights, and ESPN box score for this game at Barclays Center.

Rookie shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin scored a career-high 32 points with six 3-points and a perfect 10 of 10 from the free throw line to go with five rebounds, while Tyrese Haliburton added 26 points with eight assists and six rebounds for the Indiana Pacers to win two in a row.

Buddy Hield finished with 17 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists, Isaiah Jackson ended with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Jalen Smith grabbed 14 boards in the win for Indiana (3-4).

Kyrie Irving paced Brooklyn with 35 points and six assists with Kevin Durant adding 26 points, five rebounds, four blocks, and three steals for the Nets (1-5).

INDIANA PACERS (125) BEAT BROOKLYN NETS (116) – GAME STATS

INDIANA PACERS (125)

Duarte 3-8 0-0 9, Smith 3-14 1-2 8, Jackson 8-13 2-2 18, Haliburton 7-16 6-6 26, Hield 6-14 0-0 17, Johnson 2-5 0-0 5, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Bitadze 2-2 1-4 5, Mathurin 8-16 10-10 32, Nembhard 1-6 2-2 5, Brissett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-94 22-26 125.

BROOKLYN NETS (116)

Durant 8-20 9-9 26, O’Neale 4-7 0-0 11, Claxton 4-6 0-3 8, Irving 13-22 4-5 35, Simmons 3-7 3-5 9, Morris 1-2 0-0 3, Harris 4-7 1-1 11, Watanabe 2/3 0-0 5, Curry 0-5 0-0 0, Mills 2/3 3-3 8. Totals 41-82 20-26 116.

3-Point Goals–Indiana Pacers 23-46 (Mathurin 6-9, Haliburton 6-10, Hield 5-11, Duarte 3-7, Johnson 1-2, Nembhard 1-3, Smith 1-4), Brooklyn Nets 14-39 (Irving 5-12, O’Neale 3-6, Harris 2-5, Mills 1-2, Morris 1-2, Watanabe 1-2, Durant 1-5, Curry 0-5). Fouled Out–None. Rebounds–Indiana Pacers 53 (Smith 14), Brooklyn Nets 34 (Claxton 9). Assists–Indiana Pacers 31 (Haliburton, Hield 8), Brooklyn Nets 29 (Simmons 9). Total Fouls–Indiana Pacers 25, Brooklyn 20. A–17,732 (17,732)