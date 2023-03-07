College Basketball News

Injured UCLA G Jaylen Clark out for Pac-12 tournament

FLM Direct-Baller
By:
In: College Basketball News
March 7, 2023
    • 0
    injured-ucla-g-jaylen-clark-out-for-pac-12-tournament

    A Senior Night right leg injury that resulted in Jaylen Clark watching most of the second half on crutches will keep the UCLA guard off the court for the Pac-12 tournament this week.

    Head coach Mick Cronin said the junior guard, UCLA’s top defensive player, wouldn’t play based on the results of an MRI exam on Sunday.

    Cronin said Clark has a “lower leg injury” and said he’s not authorized to say more. Clark will not travel with the team.

    The Bruins begin the tournament Thursday at noon in Las Vegas, awaiting the winner of Washington and Colorado.

    Clark left Saturday’s game two minutes into the second half. He watched UCLA complete a 17-0 home season with a win over Arizona after returning to the bench on crutches.

    The Bruins (27-4, 18-2) are the No. 1 seed in the Pac-12 tournament this week and vying for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

    Playing without Clark, who was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year this week, will be an adjustment.

    He has played in 90 career games and averaged 13 points, six rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in 2022-23.

    –Field Level Media

    injured-ucla-g-jaylen-clark-out-for-pac-12-tournament

    Related Posts

    About The Author

    FLM Direct-Baller
    FLM Direct-Baller

    Field Level Media was founded by sports media executives with more than 40 years of combined experience working with the most influential media companies in the industry.

    0 Shares 2 views
    Share via
    Facebook
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Mix
    Pinterest
    Tumblr
    Skype
    Buffer
    Pocket
    VKontakte
    Xing
    Reddit
    Flipboard
    MySpace
    Delicious
    Amazon
    Digg
    Evernote
    Blogger
    LiveJournal
    Baidu
    NewsVine
    Yummly
    Yahoo
    WhatsApp
    Viber
    SMS
    Telegram
    Facebook Messenger
    Like
    Email
    Print
    Copy Link
    Powered by Social Snap
    Copy link
    CopyCopied
    Powered by Social Snap