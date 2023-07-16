Inter Miami sign Sergio Busquets

Inter Miami has made a significant signing in the world of soccer, securing the services of former Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets.

Inter Miami has made a significant signing in the world of soccer, securing the services of former Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets. The Major League Soccer (MLS) side announced on Sunday that the 35-year-old has agreed to a deal that will keep him at the club until 2025.

This move will see Busquets reunited with his long-time friend and former teammate Lionel Messi, who also recently joined Inter Miami.

Read more: Gold Cup Final: Watch Mexico vs Panama live stream

After spending an impressive 18 years at Barcelona, Busquets chose not to renew his contract with the Spanish giants and is now embarking on a new chapter in his career across the Atlantic.

Inter Miami expressed their enthusiasm for the acquisition, with managing owner Jorge Mas stating, “I am excited to welcome Sergio Busquets to Inter Miami. Since day one, we have set out to bring the world’s best players, and Sergio’s repertoire speaks for itself.”

The club sees Busquets as a valuable addition to their squad, and he will occupy one of the Designated Player slots.

During his time at Barcelona, Busquets achieved remarkable success. As a key figure in the team, he played over 700 games, contributing to nine La Liga triumphs, seven Copa del Rey victories, three Champions League titles, and three Club World Cup triumphs.

His contributions to the club’s success have earned him a place among the football elite.

While Inter Miami secured Busquets’ signature, there were reports of interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia. Al Hilal and Al Nassr were said to have made bids to acquire his services.

However, Busquets chose to pursue a new adventure in Miami, joining a club that aspires to be among the best in Major League Soccer.

Inter Miami is eager to get Busquets on the field as soon as possible, targeting next Saturday’s Leagues Cup opener against Mexican side Cruz Azul for his debut.

This match is highly anticipated as it will also mark Messi’s first appearance for the club. The Designated Player Rule allows clubs to exceed the salary cap by signing up to three high-profile players, has facilitated these significant signings for Inter Miami.

With Busquets’ arrival, Inter Miami is making a statement of intent. By adding a player of his caliber and experience to its roster, the club aims to elevate its profile and compete at the highest level.

Fans will eagerly await the opportunity to see Busquets and Messi back together on the pitch, creating magic and inspiring their team to succeed in the Major League Soccer arena.

Inter Miami: Sergio Busquets Transaction

Inter Miami CF signs midfielder Sergio Busquets as a Designated Player to a contract running through the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.