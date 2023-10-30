iowa-ad-says-oc-brian-ferentz-won’t-return-in-2024

Brian Ferentz will finish the season as Iowa’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach but will not return next season, interim athletic director Beth Goetz announced Monday.

Ferentz, the son of Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, has been with the program since 2012 and has served as offensive coordinator since 2017.

Due to an underperforming offense in recent years, Iowa had Ferentz sign an amended contract for this season with a slight pay cut coupled with performance-based incentives. Specifically, he needed the Hawkeyes to average at least 25 points per game after they posted just 17.7 ppg in 2022.

Through eight games this season, Iowa is 6-2 (3-2 Big Ten), but the Hawkeyes have scored just 19.5 points per contest. That includes 14.2 points per game in conference play — a number boosted by a punt return touchdown against Michigan State and a safety against Wisconsin.

“Anyone who loves Iowa football recognizes both the success and challenges that have brought attention to our program this season,” Goetz said in a statement. “Our struggles on offense coupled with the offensive coordinator’s contract make this a unique situation.

“After conversations with head coach Kirk Ferentz, coach Brian Ferentz and President (Barbara) Wilson, I informed Brian that our intention is for him to be with us through the bowl game, but this is his last season with the program. Making this known today is in the best interest of the program and its loyal fans; it provides clarity during this pivotal time in the schedule.”

Goetz, who came to Iowa in 2022 and rose to interim athletic director this past August, wrote it is “not (her) practice” to get involved with assistant coach personnel decisions.

“Our priority is to put all our student-athletes in the best position to have both short-term and long-term success, on and off the field,” Goetz said. “Our football team has a group of outstanding young men and talented athletes, who at 6-2, have a lot to play for.”

The Hawkeyes brought in quarterback Cade McNamara as a transfer from Big Ten rival Michigan, but McNamara suffered an ACL tear in the fifth game of the season against Michigan State. Deacon Hill has manned the position since then, completing 37.8 percent of his passes for 427 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Kirk Ferentz, 68, has led the Hawkeyes since 1999. After last season, he danced around pointed questions about what made his son a good offensive coordinator, though admitting that the offense in 2022 was “not good enough.”

