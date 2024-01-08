iowa-climbs-to-no.-3-in-women's-top-25

Iowa rose to No. 3 in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll behind unbeaten South Carolina and UCLA.

The Gamecocks (14-0) received 34 of the 35 first-place votes and the Bruins (14-0) bagged the other. The Hawkeyes (15-1) climbed one spot and Baylor (14-0) climbed two, with Colorado (13-1) rounding out the top five.

North Carolina State (14-1) slipped from third to sixth after Sunday's 63-62 loss to Virginia Tech (12-2), which moved up two spots this week to No. 11.

LSU (15-1), Stanford (14-1), Southern California (12-1) and Texas (15-1) all held their ground to fill out the top 10.

No. 19 Utah (11-4) and No. 23 Marquette (13-2) both dropped four spots.

No. 20 North Carolina (11-4) and No. 25 UNLV (12-1) returned to the poll. Syracuse and TCU dropped out.

The rest of the Top 25:

11. Virginia Tech

12. Kansas State

13. UConn

14. Indiana

15. Louisville

16. Gonzaga

17. Ohio State

18. Notre Dame

19. Utah

20. North Carolina

21. Florida State

22. Creighton

23. Marquette

24. West Virginia

25. UNLV

--Field Level Media

