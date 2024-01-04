iowa-db-cooper-dejean-headed-to-nfl-draft

All-American defensive back Cooper DeJean is entering the 2024 NFL Draft, he announced Thursday, after three years playing for Iowa and its stellar defense.

"These past 3 years have been filled with memories that will last a lifetime," DeJean wrote in part on X, formerly Twitter. "Putting on the black and gold and playing in Kinnick Stadium has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid and it has been everything I expected and more.

"... Thank you Hawkeye Nation for your continued support. It has been so much fun to play in front of the best fans in the country each and every week."

DeJean, a potential first-round pick, played in 10 games for Iowa in 2023 before a practice injury in November, reportedly a broken leg, cut short his season. After having five interceptions in 2022 and returning three for touchdowns, DeJean added two picks, five pass breakups and 41 tackles in 2023.

DeJean also returned a punt 70 yards for a touchdown in Iowa's 26-16 win over Michigan State in October.

--Field Level Media

