Iowa loses TE Erick All to season-ending injury

17/10/2023

Iowa playmakers are dropping at an alarming rate, with the latest hit coming Tuesday.

Hawkeyes tight end Erick All is done for the 2023 season because of a knee injury he suffered Saturday in the first quarter at Wisconsin, head coach Kirk Ferentz confirmed Tuesday.

"His season is over. It's really unfortunate. Such a positive, hardworking guy," Ferentz said.

All leads the Hawkeyes with 21 receptions. He's also the team's leader in receiving yards (299) and touchdowns (three).

The Hawkeyes move forward without All, a graduate transfer from Michigan with 75 career receptions for 864 yards, without knowing precisely how he'll be replaced. Tight end Addison Ostrenga hasn't since Sept. 16 due to injury.

All joins a group of injured offensive players for the Hawkeyes highlighted by tight end Luke Lachey (broken ankle) and quarterback Cade McNamara (torn ACL).

