iowa-qb-cade-mcnamara-vows-to-return-in-2024

Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara said he will return for the 2024 season following knee surgery.

“I had a vision when I decided to come to Iowa and that vision remains the same,” he posted Wednesday night on Twitter. “There is still a lot I want to accomplish in the Black and Gold and look forward to bringing it to life in the 2024 season.”

McNamara’s post included a photo from a hospital bed following season-ending surgery for a torn left ACL.

He sustained the injury during the Hawkeyes’ 26-16 victory against Michigan State on Sept. 30.

A transfer from Michigan, McNamara completed 46 of 90 passes for 505 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions in five games this season for Iowa.

He completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 3,181 yards with 21 TDs and seven picks over parts of three seasons with the Wolverines (2020-22).

