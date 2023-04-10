Iowa St. reaches 2-year extension with T.J. Otzelberger

Iowa State on Monday announced a two-year extension for head coach T.J. Otzelberger, who has led the Cyclones to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances in his first two seasons at Ames.

Otzelberger’s contract now extends through June 30, 2029, and his total compensation will increase to $2.5 million on July 1, 2023, $3 million on July 1, 2024, and $3.5 million on July 1, 2025, followed by $100,000 increases for each subsequent contract year.

“When we hired T.J., he agreed to take a lower salary on the front end to help us manage the buyout costs associated with the transition with the understanding that we would increase his salary over the first few years of his contract to be more in line with his Big 12 peers,” Iowa State director of athletics Jamie Pollard said in a news release. “This extension allows Iowa State to reward T.J. for the outstanding job he has done first and foremost, while also keeping our promise to him when he was hired.”

Otzelberger also received a raise and extension last June.

Otzelberger led Iowa State to a 19-14 record this past season. The Cyclones lost to Pittsburgh in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. He is 41-27 in two seasons at Iowa State.

Otzelberger, 45, has a 140-90 record in seven seasons as a head coach. He made two NCAA Tournament appearances in three seasons at South Dakota State (2016-19) and spent two seasons at UNLV (2019-21) before being hired by the Cyclones.

–Field Level Media