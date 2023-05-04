iowa-state-linebacker-arrested-on-rape-charge

Iowa State linebacker Aidan Ralph is facing a felony sexual assault charge after an alleged attack that left a woman with a fractured spine. The

Iowa State linebacker Aidan Ralph is facing a felony sexual assault charge after an alleged attack that left a woman with a fractured spine.

The 20-year-old Cyclones sophomore was arrested Wednesday in Story County, Iowa.

He was also charged with a domestic violence misdemeanor in an alleged incident at his home in Ames on Dec. 3, per court records.

Police affidavits say Ralph accused the woman of cheating and shoved her multiple times, including a fall onto stairs that injured her back and left her immobilized. When she pleaded with Ralph to call an ambulance, police say he refused and sexually assaulted her.

A spokesman for the Iowa State athletics department told The Ames Tribune that Ralph is indefinitely suspended from all team activities.

Ralph remained jailed on an $11,000 bond on Thursday, per the Tribune. His next hearing in the case is set for May 15.

Ralph, who is from Chicago, has not appeared in a game for Iowa State. He was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2021.

–Field Level Media