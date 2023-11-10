Posted inCollege Basketball News

Iowa State notches another blowout, vs. Lindenwood

Tamin Lipsey scored a career-high 21 points and added seven assists to help Iowa State roll to an easy 102-47 victory over Lindenwood on Thursday night in Ames, Iowa.

Milan Momcilovic scored 17 points as the Cyclones (2-0) notched their second consecutive blowout win. Iowa State routed Green Bay 85-44 in Monday’s season opener.

Keshon Gilbert and Robert Jones added 12 points apiece for the Cyclones, who raced out to a quick 20-2 lead in the wire-to-wire victory.

Keenon Cole scored 18 points and Jeremiah Talton added 13 for Lindenwood (0-2), which is in its second season as a Division I program. The Lions were whipped 84-52 by Nebraska in their opener on Monday.

Iowa State shot 59.1 percent, including 7 of 20 from 3-point range. Curtis Jones had five steals and Tre King had four as the Cyclones racked up 19.

Lindenwood made just 28.3 percent of its attempts and hit 7 of 24 from behind the arc. The Lions committed 22 turnovers.

Lipsey scored 15 first-half points as the Cyclones led 46-23 at the break. Cole had 10 in the half for Lindenwood.

Iowa State ripped off the first 14 points before sitting with the 20-2 advantage just 7:17 into the game.

The Lions outscored the Cyclones 20-10 over the next nine-plus minutes to cut their deficit to 30-22 on a layup by Isaac Ondekane.

A short time later, Lipsey took over with seven straight points to start an 18-0 burst that ran into the second half. Momcilovic hit a jumper with just five seconds left to account for the 23-point halftime margin.

Lipsey’s three-point play 39 seconds into the second half capped the big surge and gave Iowa State a 51-23 lead.

The Cyclones’ lead reached 30 for the first time when Gilbert split two free throws with 17:31 left.

Cole converted a layup with 16:44 left in the half, the Lions’ only field goal during the first 12 1/2 minutes of the second half.

Back-to-back baskets by Curtis Jones pushed the lead over 40 and King followed with a dunk to make it 73-40 with 11:21 left.

A three-point play by Robert Jones pushed the lead to 82-31 lead with 9:09 left.

The lead topped out at 56 points.

