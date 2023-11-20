iowa’s-caitlin-clark-to-join-‘manningcast’-for-eagles-chiefs

Iowa Hawkeyes record-setting guard Caitlin Clark is scheduled to be a featured guest on Monday night’s “ManningCast,” which runs counterpart to “Monday Night Football” on ESPN.

Kansas City will play host to Philadelphia in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, and Clark is a lifelong Chiefs fan. The show will start at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2, with former NFL quarterback Michael Vick also slated to make an appearance.

Clark will join the hosts, brothers Eli and Peyton Manning, as the first college athlete to appear on the show. She helped lead the Hawkeyes to last season’s national championship game, and became Iowa’s all-time leading scorer on Nov. 12 while posting her 12th career triple double.

On Saturday, Clark posted her 39th career 30-point game, passing the previous all-time record held by Washington’s Kelsey Plum.

This is the third consecutive week for “ManningCast,” with two more scheduled for Dec. 4 (Bengals at Jaguars) and Dec. 18 (Chiefs at Patriots). The show debuted in 2021, with the Mannings often inviting popular athletes from across a wide range of sports to join. They have also had former president Barack Obama, among other celebrities, on the show.

–Field Level Media