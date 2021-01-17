Is Clyde Edwards-Helaire Playing For Chiefs vs. Browns On Sunday?
Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will not play for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, ESPN’s reporter Adam Schefter wrote on Sunday. Edwards-Helaire sustained a nasty hip injury and a high ankle sprain in the victory over the New Orleans Saints Week 15 and had been listed as questionable for today’s game.
Did Clyde Edwards-Helaire Train This Week?
Edwards-Helaire missed practice time with the Chiefs this week with the injuries and the team doesn’t believe the former LSU star would be able to handle the rigor of what is expected to be a tough AFC divisional round playoff showdown with Cleveland.
The 21-year-old first-round draft pick missed the final two regular-season games and has been receiving high-end treatment in an effort to recover for the postseason.
However, despite the extra week’s rest due to the bye for No. 1 seed Kansas City last weekend, it seems as though the extensive time out from football activities has left Edwards-Helaire somewhat underprepared for this encounter and he will not suit up.
So, with Edwards-Helaire ruled out of this matchup, the Chiefs will look to veteran Le’Veon Bell to lead the backfield, with Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson being his back up.
Before being placed on the sideline with the injuries, the rookie ranked in the top-20 in total carries at 181 and total yards at 804. He was averaging 4.44 yards per carry and also had four touchdowns.
Wide receiver Sammy Watkins is also ruled out for the Kansas Chiefs with a calf injury.