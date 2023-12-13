Isaiah Coleman, Seton Hall push past Monmouth

12/12/2023

isaiah-coleman,-seton-hall-push-past-monmouth

Isaiah Coleman scored a career-high 17 points to go along with two steals and two blocked shots to lift host Seton Hall past Monmouth 70-61 on Tuesday in Newark, N.J.

Al-Amir Dawes scored 12 points and Jaden Bediako added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Pirates (6-4). Seton Hall improved to 15-0 all-time against Monmouth.

Xander Rice led the Hawks (5-5) with 20 points and five steals while Jack Collins added 12 points, nine rebounds and four steals.

Monmouth cut the deficit to 66-61 with 49.3 seconds left when Rice scored through a foul. However, Rice was unable to complete the potential three-point play. Coleman's fast-break dunk clinched the result.

Coleman, a freshman, made two free throws with 8:06 remaining for a 56-49 Seton Hall advantage. Collins backed down in the post and scored on Monmouth's next trip to close within five.

Rice had a chance to get within two with 4:50 left but missed a wide-open layup.

Bediako threw down a dunk with 3:18 to go for a 62-55 Seton Hall advantage.

Monmouth led 12-10 before the Pirates went on a 17-0 run. The Hawks failed to score for 7:08.

Seton Hall went ahead 32-17 when Jaquan Sanders hit a triple with 4:49 left. Nikita Konstantynovskyi then hit a tough jump hook in the lane on Monmouth's next possession.

When Collins dropped in a 3-pointer with 37 seconds to go, the Hawks trailed 37-27. But the Pirates made seven of their final nine shots and led 40-29 at halftime.

Jakari Spence, who made the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer in Monmouth's 74-71 win over Northern Illinois last Saturday, knocked down a 15-foot jumper as time expired at halftime.

Kadary Richmond completed a difficult driving layup with 17:52 left in the second half for a 42-29 Seton Hall advantage.

The Hawks then tightened defensively and closed within 47-44 when Rice made two 3-pointers 48 seconds apart.

Amaan Sandhu scored all eight of his points for Monmouth in the second half. His bucket followed by Gabe Spinelli's free throws at 10:43 brought the Hawks within 50-48 before Seton Hall started to pull away.

Field Level Media

