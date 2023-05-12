ivy-league-player-of-year-jordan-dingle-transfers-to-st.-john’s

St. John’s landed a top transfer on Friday with the commitment of Jordan Dingle, a prolific scorer who was named the Ivy League Player of the Year while playing for Penn last season.

Dingle is the ninth transfer for new Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino, who is rebuilding the roster.

In 2022-23, Dingle averaged 23.4 points per game, second in the nation behind Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis (28.2 points). A 6-foot-3 guard, Dingle shot 35.6 percent from 3-point range.

Dingle, a New York native, averaged 20.9 points per game as a sophomore in 2021-22.

Pitino chimed in on his commitment via Twitter.

“Really excited to have Jordan Dingle joining the [Red Storm],” Pitino wrote. “His goals are plain n simple. As a loyal New Yorker – help bring back St. John’s to basketball royalty. Then become a first round draft choice. I’m all in on making that happen!”

St. John’s finished 18-15 (7-13 Big East) last season under former coach Mike Anderson.

–Field Level Media