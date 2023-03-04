Ja Morant to miss two games after social media video post

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant will miss at least the next two games following an NBA investigation into a social media post. The guard streamed a video to his Instagram page where he appeared to be holding a gun while at a club.
The Grizzlies did not provide any further comment but confirmed that Morant will be absent from their games against the Los Angeles Clippers and the Lakers. If the league finds Morant guilty, he could face a suspension or fine.
The NBA has yet to make a decision on the case, but spokesman Mike Bass has confirmed that they are currently investigating the matter. The earliest Morant could return to play is Thursday, where the Grizzlies will face the Golden State Warriors at home.
It is unclear whether Morant will accompany the team to Los Angeles.
Morant is currently averaging 27.1 points and 8.2 assists per game, leading the Grizzlies to the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference standings. This is the second time in recent weeks that the league has investigated Morant.
In January, a friend of Morant’s was banned from home games after an incident that occurred during a game against the Indiana Pacers. However, the NBA investigation found no evidence of a weapon being involved.
Morant has also been involved in a civil lawsuit where he and his close friend, Davonte Pack, were accused of assaulting a 17-year-old at Morant’s home last summer. The district attorney’s office reviewed the case and decided that there was insufficient evidence to proceed with a case. The Grizzlies star has also recently been accused of threatening and violent behavior.
The NBA has a history of suspending players over conduct involving guns. In 2010, then-Commissioner David Stern suspended Washington’s Gilbert Arenas indefinitely without pay after he brought guns into the Wizards’ locker room.
Morant is set to become a full-fledged superstar and is a sought-after endorser. He recently signed a multi-year endorsement deal with Powerade and has a five-year, $194 million extension with the Grizzlies.
Gun violence is a prominent topic in the sports world. Top NBA draft prospect Brandon Miller and his Alabama teammate Jaden Bradley were linked to a killing, and New Mexico State’s men’s basketball season was shut down after a fatal shooting and allegations of locker-room hazing.
While Morant’s case is under investigation, he will continue to be absent from the court.
