Jack Forrest fuels Bucknell past skidding Penn State

Jack Forrest scored 23 points and Noah Williamson supplied 21 as Bucknell posted a 76-67 upset over host Penn State on Saturday afternoon in University Park, Pa.

Josh Bascoe chipped in 11 points and 10 assists for the Bison (3-7), who had lost 15 of their last 16 matchups with the Nittany Lions. Bucknell shot 58.0 percent from the field in this one, including a crisp 10 of 21 from the 3-point line.

Qudus Wahab (18 points), Ace Baldwin Jr. (17) and Zach Hicks (13) were the leading scorers for Penn State (4-4), which dropped its fourth straight game. The Nittany Lions made just 4 of 19 from long range as part of an overall 46.9 percent shooting effort.

Penn State led by three points with seven minutes left before Ian Motta’s layup and Bascoe’s 3-pointer tilted the scoreboard in Bucknell’s favor.

Baldwin made two jumpers and two free throws over the next several minutes to give the lead back to the hosts. Williamson, however, drained a 3-pointer with just under three minutes left and converted a layup shortly thereafter to keep the visitors in front.

Wahab missed two free throws with 2:06 to play and Quin Berger knocked down a 3-pointer on the other end to make it 69-63.

Bascoe and Forrest combined to go 5 of 6 from the free-throw line down the stretch, and Williamson’s dunk in the waning seconds sealed the win.

The score was close throughout the first half. Penn State’s biggest first-half lead was 9-2 after about two minutes, although Bucknell rallied to take a 15-14 advantage. The Nittany Lions scored the final five points of the half to take a 33-27 lead into the locker room.

Forrest led all scorers with 16 points in the opening session, while Wahab finished the first half with 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting.

Penn State scored the first four points of the second half to take a double-figure lead, but Bucknell kept fighting and caught up at 43-43 on Motta’s layup with about 11 1/2 minutes left.

–Field Level Media