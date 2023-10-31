jacob-wilkins,-son-of-dominique,-commits-to-georgia-for-2025

Jacob Wilkins, a top-40 recruit in the Class of 2025, announced Tuesday he will follow in the footsteps of his father, Dominique Wilkins, and play

Jacob Wilkins, a top-40 recruit in the Class of 2025, announced Tuesday he will follow in the footsteps of his father, Dominique Wilkins, and play college basketball at Georgia.

The younger Wilkins is a 6-foot-7 small forward rated No. 40 overall and a four-star by the 247Sports composite rankings.

A Georgia native, Wilkins was choosing between the Bulldogs and Virginia, where his older brother Isaiah Wilkins played and now coaches.

“I just feel at home, I trust everyone there and I know I come in there with a last name, but I know I’m gonna make my own name going there,” Jacob Wilkins told On3 in his announcement.

Dominique Wilkins spent 12 seasons of his Hall of Fame playing career with the Atlanta Hawks after earning SEC Player of the Year honors during his time at Georgia. He now serves as the Hawks’ vice president of basketball operations.

The Bulldogs went 16-16 (6-12 Southeastern) in Mike White’s first season as head coach after coming over from rival Florida, and the program has not reached the NCAA Tournament since 2015.

But White and the Bulldogs have gotten more competitive on the recruiting trail. Last week, Georgia received a commitment from Class of 2024 five-star forward Asa Newell.

