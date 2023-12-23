Jahmir Young scored a career-high 37 points, including nine straight down the stretch to stem a furious UCLA rally, and Maryland beat the Bruins 69-60 for their fourth consecutive loss.

The Terrapins (8-4) built a lead of as many as 20 points by a few minutes into the second half behind a hot start shooting from 3-point range. Maryland went 7-of-12 from beyond the arc in the first half, led by Young's 4-of-4.

He scored 23 points before intermission.

Maryland went cold in the second half, however, as UCLA mounted a torrid comeback.

The Bruins (5-6) held the Terrapins without a field goal for almost 11 minutes, battling all the way back to pull within two points on Sebastian Mack's jumper with 5:27 remaining.

Young took over in response, scoring four field goals on 4-of-5 Maryland possessions. The last one turned into a three-point play and effectively put the game away at 66-58 with 1:27 to play.

Young went 13-of-19 from the floor overall, including 4-of-6 from deep and 7-of-9 at the free-throw line. Donta Scott, who scored 17 points, also shot 7-of-9 on free throws.

Just five Terrapins scored in total, and the bench went scoreless. Five UCLA scorers finished with at least eight points, led by Mack with 17.

Dylan Andrews added 11 points, and Adem Bona, Kenneth Nwuba and Brandon Williams chipped in eight points apiece.

The Bruins shot just 31.5 percent (17-of-54) from the floor, including 1-of-14 from 3-point distance. UCLA missed 9 of 34 free throw attempts, with seven of the misses coming in the first half in 16 tries.

The Bruins dropped consecutive home games for the first time since Mick Cronin's first season as head coach, 2019-20.

Maryland won its fourth straight game.

--Field Level Media

Si quieres conocer otros artículos parecidos a Jahmir Young (37 points) carries Maryland past UCLA puedes visitar la categoría College Basketball News.