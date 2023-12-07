Jahmir Young, Julian Reese lift Maryland over Penn State in OT

Jahmir Young and Julian Reese combined for 52 points as Maryland outlasted Penn State 81-75 in overtime on Wednesday night in College Park, Md.

Young scored 28 points and made all 12 of his free throws, while Reese delivered 24 points and secured a game-high 15 rebounds. Reese went 10-for-15 at the charity stripe for the Terrapins (5-4, 1-1 Big Ten), who made 30 of 39 foul shots.

Kanye Clary posted 25 points to lead the Nittany Lions (4-5, 0-1), who have lost five straight games after starting the season 4-0. Ace Baldwin Jr. chipped in 16 points and five assists.

Maryland outrebounded Penn State 53-31 and outscored the Nittany Lions 18-8 in second-chance points.

The Terrapins went ahead 70-69 on Reese’s free throw with 21 seconds left in regulation. Clary missed a jumper on Penn State’s ensuing possession, and DeShawn Harris-Smith tacked on another free throw for Maryland with four seconds remaining to put the Terrapins up 71-69.

With the Nittany Lions in the double bonus, Maryland’s Jahari Long collided with Baldwin while trying to contest Penn State’s inbounds pass. Baldwin drained both free throws to even the score at 71, and Young’s missed floater at the other end sent the game to overtime.

Young and Donta Scott each made a bucket to put the Terrapins ahead 76-71 with 2:11 left in the extra period. The Nittany Lions made four free throws to pull within a point at 76-75 with 52 seconds remaining, but Maryland held Penn State without a made field goal in overtime to secure its 16th straight home victory.

The Terrapins prevailed despite being outshot 38.7 percent to 34.3 percent and making just 5 of 25 3-pointers.

The Nittany Lions led 20-9 midway through the first half after making seven straight field-goal attempts. Young and Jamie Kaiser Jr.’s 3-pointers bookended a 16-5 Maryland run that drew the Terrapins even at 25-25 with 3:07 left until halftime.

Penn State went the final 2:43 of the first half without a field goal but outshot Maryland 46.2 percent to 28.1 percent in the opening period to lead 30-28 at the break. Clary led all first-half scorers with 13 points.

