jalen-pickett-fuels-penn-state’s-rout-of-michigan

Jalen Pickett filled the stat sheet with 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and Penn State rolled past visiting Michigan 83-61 in Big Ten play on Sunday afternoon in University Park, Pa.

Seth Lundy had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Nittany Lions (14-7, 5-5) and Andrew Funk supplied 19 points and seven rebounds. Michael Henn added 10 points for Penn State, which made 13 of 30 3-point attempts.

Jett Howard led the Wolverines (11-10, 5-5) with 21 points after missing the previous game due to an ankle sprain. Michigan star Hunter Dickinson was held to six points and two rebounds in 23 minutes.

Penn State finished the first half on an 18-2 run to grab a 49-32 halftime lead. Pickett led the way with 17 points, while Howard paced the Wolverines with 18 before the break.

Howard scored Michigan’s first six points on 3-point makes. Pickett scored nine points in the first four minutes as Penn State took an 11-6 lead.

Pickett’s next basket gave the Nittany Lions a 16-8 advantage. Howard went on a personal 7-0 spurt to cut Penn State’s lead to one before Pickett answered with a 3-pointer.

A three-point play by Pickett increased Penn State’s lead to 26-19. Howard stayed hot and his 3-pointer with 4:34 left in the half sliced the Nittany Lions’ lead to 31-30.

Penn State then knocked down five straight 3-pointers, including two apiece by Henn and Funk, for a double-digit advantage.

A three-point play by Funk after making a steal stretched the lead to 19 points.

The Nittany Lions increased their lead to 22 by scoring the first five points of the second half as Lundy made a 3-pointer and Henn converted a layup off a Pickett steal.

Penn State’s advantage grew to 26, 60-34, when Funk and Lundy knocked down 3-pointers in a 39-second span. Pickett converted another three-point play midway through the half to push Penn State’s lead past 30 points.

Penn State and Michigan met earlier this month in Ann Arbor, with the Wolverines prevailing 79-69.

–Field Level Media