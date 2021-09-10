Jamaican international Michail Antonio wins PL Player of the Month

Jamaican international and West Ham United forward Michail Antonio has won the EA SPORTS Player of the Month for August, according to the English Premier League release on Friday.

Antonio earned the August prize after scoring four goals to become West Ham United’s record Premier League scorer in what has been a stunning start to the 2021-22 campaign for the powerful forward.

The 30-year-old has so far scored four times and provided three assists in just three matches for the Hammers who are currently sitting second in the Premier League standings with seven points.

Antonio scored two goals in the 4-1 win over Leicester City to overtake Paolo Di Canio and become the club’s all-time top Premier League scorer, before scoring his 50th in the league against Crystal Palace to extend that mark.

“I saw that I was quite close to becoming the record-holder and I’ve been going for it,” said Antonio on premierleague.com. “Now I’m looking to go as far as possible so no one can catch me.

“Every now and then I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I’m West Ham’s record goalscorer’, because when I signed here I couldn’t even imagine being that.

“Everyone wants to make history at every club they go to. I’ve managed to do it a few times here. I love it, and every time I do it I write it down in my notebook at home.”

Antonio also made his international debut for Jamaica in a CONCACAF World Cup qualifying 3-0 defeat to Panama over the weekend.