jamal-bey-leads-washington-over-oregon-st.,-61-47

Jamal Bey scored 15 points to lead a balanced attack as Washington defeated visiting Oregon State 61-47 Saturday in a Pacific-12 Conference game.

Braxton Meah added a double-double for the Huskies (15-13, 7-10 Pac-12), with 12 points and 11 rebounds, to help coach Mike Hopkins earn his 100th career victory.

Keyon Menifield had 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Washington and Keion Brooks Jr. and Koren Johnson scored 11 apiece.

Jordan Pope and Glenn Taylor Jr. had 11 points apiece for the Beavers (10-18, 4-13), who lost their 19th straight game in Seattle, dating to the 2002-03 season.

Oregon State shot 2 of 19 from 3-point range and committed 18 turnovers.

Menifield scored 10 points in the first half as the Huskies took a 26-18 lead.

After the Beavers scored the game’s first basket, Washington went on an 11-0 run, with Menifield making a three-point play and then adding a 3-pointer.

Oregon State was able to slow the tempo and got within three points on two occasions, but it made just two field goals in the final seven minutes of the half as the Huskies extended their lead to double digits.

The second half started much like the first, as Oregon State made the first basket and the Huskies then went on a 7-0 run.

Washington built a 15-point lead with 11:36 remaining before the Beavers put together a rally, getting within six with 6:03 left. But Oregon State couldn’t get any closer and the Huskies pulled away late.

The Huskies won despite shooting just 35.8 percent from the field (19 of 53) and committing 17 turnovers. Washington was 17 of 19 from the free-throw line, while the Beavers were 5 of 7. Oregon State shot 32.3 percent from the field (20 of 62).

–Field Level Media