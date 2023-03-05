College Basketball News

Jamal Shead hits last-second shot to lead No. 1 Houston over Memphis

FLM Direct-Baller
By:
In: College Basketball News
March 5, 2023
    • 0
    jamal-shead-hits-last-second-shot-to-lead-no.-1-houston-over-memphis

    Jamal Shead capped a 16-point performance with a game-winning jumper at the buzzer as visiting No. 1 Houston came from behind to beat Memphis 67-65 on Sunday in the regular-season finale for the American Athletic Conference’s top two teams.

    The Cougars (29-2, 17-1 AAC) have won 11 straight games and will be the top seed in the AAC Tournament in Fort Worth, Texas. Memphis (23-8, 13-5 AAC) is slotted in the No. 2 spot. Both have byes in the first round and will start play on Friday.

    Memphis trailed by nine points at halftime, then by 12 when Houston’s Jarace Walker started the second half with a 3-pointer. But the Tigers surged to a 48-47 lead with 13:35 to go in the half following a 3-point barrage led by Kendric Davis and Chandler Lawson. Walker’s jumper from beyond the arc with 6:16 to play got the Cougars back on track and Marcus Sasser’s 3-pointer with 4:17 left put the Cougars back on top. Two free throws by Sasser with 3:49 to play capped a 10-0 Cougars run and produced a 61-56 advantage.

    A 3-pointer by Davis tied the game a 63-63 with 2:02 to play. Shead then hit a jumper with 1:13 left to put Houston in front. Memphis tied the game again at 65 with Davis’ layup with 8 seconds remaining. But that was too much time left on the clock, as Shead look the ball the length of the floor for the game-winning pullup jumper.

    Tramon Mark added 16 points for Houston, with Sasser scoring 13 and Walker hitting 10.

    Davis had 26 points for Memphis to lead all scorers while Chandler Lawson had 10 for the Tigers, who had a three-game winning streak snapped.

    –Field Level Media

    Mark’s second-chance jumper with 12:08 to play in the half gave the Cougars a 19-11 lead and a 3-pointer by Shead with 8:37 remaining stoke the margin to 11 points.

    Memphis fought back to within 33-29 on Malcolm Dandridge’s dunk after a Williams steal and assist with 4:52 left before halftime, But Houston answered with 3-pointers from Emanuel Sharp and Mark on its next two possession and eventually took a 41-32 advantage to the break.

    Mark led all scorers with 14 points before halftime, with Shead adding 10 as Houston outshot the Tigers 45.5 percent to 30.8 percent in the half. Davis paced the Tigers with 13 points in the half.

    –Field Level Media

    jamal-shead-hits-last-second-shot-to-lead-no.-1-houston-over-memphis

    Related Posts

    About The Author

    FLM Direct-Baller
    FLM Direct-Baller

    Field Level Media was founded by sports media executives with more than 40 years of combined experience working with the most influential media companies in the industry.

    0 Shares 2 views
    Share via
    Facebook
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Mix
    Pinterest
    Tumblr
    Skype
    Buffer
    Pocket
    VKontakte
    Xing
    Reddit
    Flipboard
    MySpace
    Delicious
    Amazon
    Digg
    Evernote
    Blogger
    LiveJournal
    Baidu
    NewsVine
    Yummly
    Yahoo
    WhatsApp
    Viber
    SMS
    Telegram
    Facebook Messenger
    Like
    Email
    Print
    Copy Link
    Powered by Social Snap
    Copy link
    CopyCopied
    Powered by Social Snap