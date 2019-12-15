Jameis Winston Passes For 221yards In First Quarter For Buccaneers v Detroit

Detroit, MI, Sporting Alert – Quarterback Jameis Winston was on fire in the first quarter for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Detroit Lions in Week 15 of the NFL on Sunday.

Winston threw for 221 yards in the first quarter, which was the most yards in the first quarter since Peyton Manning tossed 247 yards in the opening quarter against the Green Bay Packers in 2004.

This was also the third-most in a first quarter by any quarter in the last 40 years, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The 25-year-old who is regarded as a top five quarterback when he’s on par, was aggressive in the first half and he went into the interval going 18-for-26 for 308 yards and three touchdown passes, two in which came in the first quarter.

Winston, currently playing with a broken bone in his right thumb, has so far tossed scoring passes to Breshad Perriman (34 and 25 yards) and Scotty Miller (33 yards), as the Buccaneers (6-7) lead the Lions 21-3 at halftime.

David Blough has gone 8-for-16 for Detriot (3-9-1) so far for just 45 yards.

Blough and the Lions will receive the ball to start the second half.