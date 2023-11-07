james-madison-shocks-no.-4-michigan-state-in-ot-upset

Terrence Edwards Jr. had 24 points, including seven in overtime, as James Madison stunned No. 4 Michigan State 79-76 on Monday in East Lansing, Mich.

T.J. Bickerstaff had 21 points and 14 rebounds as the Dukes upset a ranked team for the first time since 1992. Michael Green III added 13 points in the season opener for both teams.

Tyson Walker carried the Spartans with 35 points. Coen Carr contributed 14 points and six rebounds.

Edwards made two free throws with 1:51 left in overtime to give his team a 73-70 lead. The Spartans tied it before Edwards had a putback for a 75-73 edge. After Walker split two free throws, Raekwon Horton nailed a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left.

Walker lost the ball on the Spartans’ last possession.

The Dukes showed they wouldn’t be pushovers in the first 10 minutes, as they jumped out to a 22-9 lead.

Michigan State gradually chipped away and pulled within four points when Walker scored in transition with four minutes left in the half. James Madison carried a 37-33 lead into the locker room.

Hall made two baskets in the first two minutes of the second half to tie it at 37-all. Bickerstaff answered with a layup and a dunk.

Bickerstaff scored inside off a pass from Edwards with 13:12 remaining to give James Madison a 46-44 edge.

Michigan State had a 10-0 outburst midway through the half to grab a 54-48 lead. Walker had a pair of steals and layups during that span and Carr capped it with a layup.

The Dukes chipped away and tied it with 5:56 left on Julien Wooden’s 3-pointer. Michigan State regained the lead on a fast-break layup from Walker.

James Madison pulled within one, 62-61, on Green’s 3-pointer with 3:07 left.

Another steal and layup from Walker gave the Spartans a 68-64 lead with 1:29 remaining in regulation. Bickerstaff scored in the lane to forge a 68-all tie with 30 seconds left.

–Field Level Media