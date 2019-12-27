James Questionable For Trail Blazers Clash With Groin Injury

PORTLAND, Sporting Alert – LeBron James remains questionable for Saturday’s game against the Trail Blazers in Portland, according to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Los Angeles Lakers say James will travel to the game with the team, but remains uncertain to play.

James aggravated a groin injury on his right side during the LA Lakers’ 111-106 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers on Christmas Day when he collided with Clippers guard Patrick Beverly in the first quarter of the game.

“I felt healthy going into the game,” James said after the Clippers game. “I got kneed in the groin taking a charge from Pat Bev, and it kind of set me right back to where I was five days ago.”

Remember This? – Embiid Scores Career-High 46pts, 76ers Beat Lakers, 115-109

Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reported that the star forward, who suffered a torn left groin against the Golden State Warriors last Christmas, took part in non-contact portions of Friday’s practice.

James, who was kept quiet for most of the game against the Clippers on Wednesday night is averaging 25.7 points, which is ranked sixth highest in the league this season.

He is also averaging 10.6 assists, which leads the NBA this season, as well as 7.6 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, the Lakers could also be without big man Anthony Davis, who is listed as probable to face the Trail Blazers because of right knee soreness.

The LA Lakers are 24-7 this season have dropped four in a row.

Game Info: Sat, Dec 28

7:00 PM PT

LA Lakers v Trail Blazers

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN / 1330 AM ESPN DEPORTES