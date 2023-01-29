jared-bynum,-no.-23-providence-too-strong-for-villanova

Jared Bynum scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half to lift No. 23 Providence to a 70-65 win over host Villanova on Sunday in Philadelphia.

Ed Croswell hit his first seven shots and finished with 14 points for the Friars (17-5, 9-2 Big East), who have won three in a row. Bryce Hopkins added 13 points and nine rebounds and Devin Carter had 12 points.

Bynum’s jumper with 25 seconds left gave Providence a 68-65 advantage after Villanova had drawn within one point multiple times.

Villanova received a major lift with the season debut of standout guard Justin Moore. He had five points, four rebounds and four assists in his first game since sustaining a torn Achilles in the Elite Eight against Houston on March 26.

Cam Whitmore led the Wildcats (10-11, 4-6) with 21 points and nine rebounds. Whitmore’s 3-pointer with 1:33 remaining pulled Villanova within one at 66-65.

Eric Dixon scored 14 points while Caleb Daniels and Brandon Slater had 10 apiece for Villanova.

Providence used a 10-3 run to open the second half and take a 38-34 lead.

Whitmore responded with a 3-pointer and Mark Armstrong hit a driving layup to regain the lead for Villanova.

The Friars missed 6 of 7 shots and Whitmore’s tough layup with 10:42 remaining gave the Wildcats a 49-42 advantage.

Bynum came back with a 3-pointer after Providence missed its first 11 treys. That basket sparked a personal 8-0 run for Bynum and the Friars went back ahead 50-49.

Bynum knocked down another 3-pointer, this time from the corner, with 4:46 to go for a 61-57 advantage.

Carter’s basket in the lane with 2:37 left put the Friars up 66-60. Daniels then made a pair of free throws on Villanova’s next possession.

Croswell hit his first five shots and Providence led 20-17 with 6:35 left in the first half.

Dixon made a layup and two free throws for the Wildcats to go back ahead by one.

Villanova went on to build a seven-point lead and then went into the locker room with a 31-28 advantage.

The Friars missed all eight 3-pointers in the first half.

–Field Level Media