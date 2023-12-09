Javian McCollum leads No. 19 Oklahoma past Arkansas

Javian McCollum scored 20 points to lead No. 19 Oklahoma to a 79-70 win over Arkansas on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

McCollum added five rebounds and four assists.

The Sooners (9-0) continued their best start since their Final Four run in 2015-16 while the loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Razorbacks (6-4).

When Arkansas made a run to get back into the game early in the second half, McCollum kept slamming the door.

First, he hit a 3-pointer in the opening minutes after the Razorbacks had quickly cut the Sooners’ 12-point halftime lead to six.

Not long afterward, McCollum drew a foul on a 3-pointer and hit all three shots to kick off a 12-0 Oklahoma run.

It was during that stretch that Arkansas coach Eric Musselman picked up back-to-back technicals to end his day after berating officials during a stoppage.

It was the second time in three seasons Musselman was ejected against the Sooners. He was also ejected late in the Razorbacks’ 88-66 loss to Oklahoma in Tulsa in December 2021.

Khalif Battle led Arkansas with 13 points but was just 2 of 10 from the floor. Jeremiah Davenport added 12.

The Razorbacks shot just 40 percent from the floor.

The game was back-and-forth for much of the first half before Oklahoma took control with a 14-2 run over the last 4:11 before halftime.

Rivaldo Soares scored six of the Sooners’ points during the stretch — four on free throws.

Much of Soares’ production came off of rebounds as Oklahoma outrebounded the Razorbacks 19-11 at the break and outscored Arkansas 26-10 in the paint.

The Sooners finished with a 33-25 rebounding edge.

Otega Oweh added 14 points, Soares 13 and Milos Uzan 11 for Oklahoma.

The Sooners were 25 of 49 from the field (51 percent) and outscored Arkansas 36-26 in the paint overall.

Six technical fouls were called in the game, all in the second half. The teams combined for 42 fouls.

–Field Level Media