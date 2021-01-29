Javion Hamlet Leads North Texas Past Rice 79-74 With 30 pts

HOUSTON — Javion Hamlet poured in a career-high 30 points to lead the way for North Texas in a very close 79-74 win over Rice 79-74 at the Tudor Fieldhouse on Friday. Click Here For Box Score Stats

Productive Shooting From Hamlet

Hamlet, who shot 9 of 16 from the field, also made 10 of 11 from the free throwline. He also finished with four rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes.

North Texas trailed Rice 37-36 at the half after shooting a miserable 2-of-13 from 3-point range and turning the ball over eight times, but turned things around after the interval to secure the win.

“I’m proud of how we fought back today,” Hamlet said. “We know we’re capable of playing like we did in the second half and better every game for the whole game.”

Zachary Simmons added 16 points and made 6 of 11 shots to go with seven rebounds and two steals, while Mardrez McBride added 12 points for North Texas (8-5, 4-1 Conference USA).

“Our defense in the second half led to good offense,” Hamlet added. “We just got to make sure we do it again on Sunday because they can put up points if you’re not locked in.”

Thomas Bell and James Reese both chipped in with eight points and six rebounds for the Mean Green.

Travis Evee paced Rice with 21 points and made 7 of 14 shots from the field in the defeat.

Max Fiedler added 12 points, eight rebounds, and three assists, and Riley Abercrombie ended with 10 points, four boards, and three helpers for the Owls (10-7, 4-5), who have now lost four games in a row.

North Texas returns to action on Sunday when it hosts Rice again at 4 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and on the Mean Green Sports Network Learfield IMG College.