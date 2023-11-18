jaxson-dart,-no.-13-ole-miss-too-strong-for-ul-monroe

Jaxson Dart passed for 310 yards and three touchdowns to lift No. 13 Ole Miss to a 35-3 win over UL Monroe in a non-conference game Saturday afternoon in Oxford, Miss.

Dart threw all of his touchdown passes during a third-quarter blitz that enabled the Rebels (9-2) to finish 7-0 at home. They visit Mississippi State on Thanksgiving night to complete the regular season.

Jiva Wright passed for just 56 yards and the Warhawks (2-9) totaled just 258 yards.

The Rebels led just 7-3 at halftime before taking control by scoring touchdowns on their first three third-quarter possessions.

Their first possession ended with Dart’s 13-yard touchdown pass to Tre Harris.

The Warhawks reached the Ole Miss 40 before turning the ball over when Wright threw an incompletion on fourth-and-2. That led to Dart’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Caden Prieskorn for a 21-3 lead.

Dart threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Dayton Wade, who finished with seven catches for 108 yards, to push the lead to 28-3 at the end of the third quarter.

Spencer Sanders relieved Dart and threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Cayden Lee to complete the scoring midway through the fourth quarter.

Ole Miss received the opening kickoff and drove into scoring range, but Caden Davis was wide right on a 50-yard field-goal attempt.

The Rebels turned the ball over on downs at their 28 when Quinshon Judkins was stopped for no gain on fourth-and-2, but the Warhawks lost eight yards on three plays and punted.

Ulysses Bentley IV’s 14-yard touchdown run gave Ole Miss a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Rebels missed another scoring opportunity early in the second quarter when Dart threw an incomplete pass on fourth and 2 at the ULM 12.

Braxton Guilbeau kicked a 26-yard field goal as time expired to trim the lead to 7-3 at halftime.

–Field Level Media