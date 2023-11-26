Jayden Daniels fuels No. 14 LSU past Texas A&M

Jayden Daniels threw three of his four touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and No. 14 LSU held off Texas A&M 42-30 on Saturday in Baton Rouge, La.

Daniels recorded his fourth 100-yard rushing game, finishing with a game-high 120 yards on 11 carries. However, he was held to 72 passing yards through three quarters before passing for 163 in the fourth quarter for the Tigers (9-3, 6-2 Southeastern Conference). He finished with 235 yards, his second-lowest total of the season.

Malik Nabers caught two of Daniels’ touchdown passes, finishing with 122 yards on six catches that made him LSU’s career leader in receptions (184).

Jaylen Henderson passed for 294 yards and two touchdowns for Texas A&M (7-5, 4-4).

The Aggies received the second-half kickoff and drove to the 1, where Mark Nabou Jr. scored to extend their lead to 24-14.

Josh Williams rushed for a 1-yard touchdown on the ensuing possession to trim the lead to 24-21 at the end of the third quarter.

Daniels completed passes on each play of a three-play, 61-yard drive, the last being a 23-yard touchdown by Brian Thomas Jr. to give the Tigers a 28-24 lead.

The lead grew to 35-24 when Daniels threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Nabers with 8:25 left.

Henderson threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Max Wright, but Daniels answered with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Kyren Lacy for a 42-30 lead with 4:19 remaining.

Logan Diggs ran 1 yard for a touchdown that gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

On the third play of the second quarter, Le’Veon Moss ran 2 yards for a touchdown that tied the score.

The Aggies’ next possession produced a 48-yard field goal by Randy Bond and a 10-7 lead.

Daniels threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Nabers to regain the lead, 14-10.

Henderson threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jake Johnson with 14 seconds left to give Texas A&M a 17-14 lead at halftime.

–Field Level Media