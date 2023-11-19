Jayden Daniels totals 8 TDs as No. 15 LSU crushes Georgia St.

Jayden Daniels threw six touchdown passes and ran for two more scores as No. 15 LSU routed Georgia State 56-14 in a nonconference game in Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday night.

Daniels added to his Heisman Trophy-worthy resume by passing for 413 yards and rushing for 96 for the Tigers (8-3). He tied Joe Burrow’s school record with eight touchdowns in one game.

Darren Grainger passed for 179 yards and a touchdown and Marcus Carroll rushed for 87 yards and a score on 15 carries to lead the Panthers (6-5), who lost their fourth consecutive game.

Daniels, who completed 25 of 30 passes, threw his fifth touchdown — a 3-yarder to Mac Markway — to complete the first possession of the third quarter and increase the Tigers’ lead to 42-14.

On LSU’s next possession, Daniels went over 1,000 rushing yards for the season and finished the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run on the second play of the fourth quarter to increase the lead to 49-14.

Daniels’ 40-yard touchdown pass to Malik Nabers, who finished with 140 yards and two TDs on eight catches, completed the scoring with 8:59 remaining.

The Panthers played LSU even into the second quarter but couldn’t keep up with Daniels and the Tigers’ explosive offense, which scored touchdowns on each of its first eight possessions.

Georgia State received the opening kickoff and drove to Grainger’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Tailique Williams.

On the ensuing possession, Daniels threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Nabers and later added a 14-yard scoring run to give the Tigers a 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Carroll’s 44-yard dash to the end zone tied the score early in the second quarter before Daniels took over.

Daniels threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Kyren Lacy, a 70-yarder to Brian Thomas Jr. and a 13-yarder to Lacy to give LSU a 35-14 lead at halftime.

Thomas finished with 103 yards on four catches and Lacy finished with 101 yards on five.

